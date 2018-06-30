Senzatela is expected to be called up to start Tuesday against the Giants, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.

The Rockies will need at least a spot starter after Jon Gray was optioned Saturday. Senzatela has pitched 17.1 innings for the Rockies this season, all in relief. He has a disappointing 6.23 ERA, though his 4.18 FIP is adequate enough.

