Senzatela (3-12) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings as the Rockies fell 3-2 to the White Sox. He struck out four.

The veteran righty fell just short of his second quality start of the season, getting the hook after he served up what proved to be a game-winning solo homer by Edgar Quero, then plunking Michael Taylor (neck) with a pitch. Senzatela's dozen losses are the most in the majors, and he hasn't given the Rockies at least six innings in a start since May 20, stumbling to a 6.87 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 21:18 K:BB through 36.2 innings over his last eight trips to the mound. He'll try to right the ship in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Cincinnati.