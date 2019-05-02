Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Falls short of third win
Senzatela didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Brewers, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over four innings while striking out two.
The right-hander got staked to a 3-0 lead before he stepped on the mound, but Senzatela wasn't efficient enough to reap the rewards of the Rockies' offensive outburst, throwing 86 pitches (46 strikes) before hitting the showers. He'll take a 4,03 ERA and 13:8 K:BB through 22.1 innings while his next start Tuesday, at home against the Giants.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Secures second win•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Suffers first loss•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Strong in season debut•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Activated and starting•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Could start Monday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Completes rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...