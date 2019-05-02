Senzatela didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Brewers, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over four innings while striking out two.

The right-hander got staked to a 3-0 lead before he stepped on the mound, but Senzatela wasn't efficient enough to reap the rewards of the Rockies' offensive outburst, throwing 86 pitches (46 strikes) before hitting the showers. He'll take a 4,03 ERA and 13:8 K:BB through 22.1 innings while his next start Tuesday, at home against the Giants.