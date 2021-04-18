Senzatela (1-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits over six innings Sunday, striking out four and taking the loss against the Mets.

Senzatela turned in a solid outing but was simply outdueled by Marcus Stroman on Sunday. The 26-year-old righty put runners on second and third with no outs in the second inning but escaped after just one run crossed home. He then allowed a run in the fourth after a throwing error by C.J. Cron. Senzatela lowered his season ERA to 5.40 with an 11:5 K:BB through 20 innings. He'll take the mound at home again Saturday against Philadelphia.