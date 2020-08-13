Senzatela gave up five runs on nine hits and zero walks over six innings during Wednesday's 13-7 loss to the Diamondbacks. He had four strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 25-year-old allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his first three starts, but he was unable to replicate that success versus Arizona. Senzatala has a 3.91 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB through 23 innings, and he lines up to pitch Tuesday at Houston.