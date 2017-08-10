Senzatela allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters through five innings during Wednesday's win over Cleveland. He didn't factor into the decision.

This was Senzatela's first start since July 24, as the Rockies are being cautious with the rookie's workload. The 22-year-old righty through just 38 innings last season, after all. It makes him a risky fantasy asset moving forward, and playing his home games at Coors Field also limits his appeal. Additionally, his 4.73 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 6.7 K/9 are hardly standout marks. If Senzatela sticks in the rotation another turn, he projects to face the Braves at Coors next.