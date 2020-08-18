Senzatela allowed three hits with six strikeouts and zero walks over eight scoreless innings during Tuesday's 11-inning loss to the Astros, and he didn't factor in the decision.
The 25-year-old and Zack Greinke essentially matched each other pitch-for-pitch Tuesday afternoon, as both hurlers gave up only three singles across eight shutout innings. Senzatela had a 6.71 ERA for the Rockies last season, but through five starts in 2020 he has a 2.90 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB over 31 innings. He'll look to keep things rolling on the road Sunday against the Dodgers.
