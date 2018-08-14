Senzatela (shoulder) threw live batting practice Tuesday, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.

Senzatela faced Ryan McMahon, Pat Valaika and Garrett Hampson and said he felt great afterwards. He's eligible to return from the 10-day DL on Wednesday, so assuming he checks out OK in the coming days, the young righty could reclaim a spot in the starting rotation sometime later in the week.

