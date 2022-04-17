Senzatela (1-0) got the win during Saturday's 9-6 victory over the Cubs, allowing one run on seven hits with two strikeouts in five innings.

Senzatela scattered seven hits to prevent any one big inning and Colorado immediately responded to being down 1-0 with four runs in the bottom of the inning. It was an excellent rebound from permitting four runs in 3.1 innings on Sunday, though it would've been nice to Senzatela work more than 86 pitches and five innings. He currently lines up to face Detroit on Friday.