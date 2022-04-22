Senzatela won't start Friday at Detroit since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The game will be made up via a doubleheader Saturday, so Senzatela's start should be pushed back only one day. The 27-year-old has a 2.16 ERA, 2.04 WHIP and 2:1 K:BB over 8.1 innings through his first two starts of the season.