Senzatela (2-0) allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Sunday against the Padres.

Senzatela allowed only two singles through five innings, thoroughly dominating the Padres. Things unraveled for him a bit in the sixth frame however, as he allowed a leadoff triple, followed by a double and a walk to account for his one earned run. Still, the outing was impressive for Senzatela, as he has now allowed only three earned runs across 11 innings to start the season. He's in line to draw his next start Friday at Seattle.