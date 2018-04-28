Senzatela (2-1) threw 3.2 innings of scoreless relief to get the win Friday, striking out four while issuing one hit and one walk.

Senzatela came on in relief Friday as starter Tyler Anderson exited in the second with an injury. Senzatela was terrific, allowing only two baserunners across 3.2 innings, while driving in the only run on an RBI double. The young right-hander has had a few rough outings which have inflated his ERA, and he's currently sporting a .311 batting average against. Friday's performance was certainly a step in the right direction, but Senzatela figures to remain in a middle-relief role for the time being.