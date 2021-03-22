Senzatela (0-1) allowed two runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the Royals.

Senzatela made his first Cactus League appearance since sustaining a hamstring strain in early March, and he looked healthy despite allowing eight baserunners. The right-hander fielded several bunts during the outing and wasn't bothered by his hamstring, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Senzatela should be healthy enough to begin the regular season in Colorado's rotation.