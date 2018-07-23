Senzatela (3-3) got the loss against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, giving up four earned runs on five hits over 5.1 innings, striking out six and walking two in Colorado's 6-1 defeat.

It wasn't a terrible final line for the right-hander, but he still labored for a second straight outing after giving up six earned to the Mariners in his last start, eventually taking his third defeat of the season. He'll take a 5.55 ERA, a 1.32 WHIP and a 26:11 K:BB through 35.2 innings into his next start, which will see him take on the Athletics next Sunday.