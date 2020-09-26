Senzatela (5-3) allowed four runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings as he was charged with the loss in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.

Senzatela entered Friday's contest after posting quality starts in each of his last two outings, but he gave up a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning before allowing another run in the fifth. Although the right-hander finished the season on a lackluster note, he posted a career-best 3.44 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 73.1 innings during his 12 starts in 2020.