Senzatela (2-6) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Marlins after allowing four runs on nine hits and a walk while fanning eight across six innings.

Senzatela was coming off his best start of the season in his previous appearance, but he wasn't able to build off that outing and picked up his sixth loss of the campaign despite pitching at least six innings. He's hurled at least six frames in back-to-back games, something that hadn't happened before all season long, and he'll attempt to bounce back in his next scheduled outing. The right-hander is slated to take the ball this weekend on the road against the Reds.