Senzatela registered a no-decision during Saturday's 3-2 win against Arizona, allowing two runs on nine hits with two strikeouts in seven innings.

Senzatela's outing was bookended with runs -- he surrendered a Christian Walker RBI single in the first inning and a Daulton Varsho solo shot in the seventh -- but kept Arizona off the board in the middle innings thanks in part to a pair of double plays. The 27-year-old has now permitted three runs or fewer in four starts since returning from a stint on the injured list due to a shoulder injury, during which he's registered a 4.01 ERA in 24.2 innings. Senzatela possesses a 4.68 ERA and 1.70 WHIP with 50 strikeouts in 84.2 innings across 17 starts. He's currently scheduled for a rematch with Arizona next weekend.