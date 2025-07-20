Senzatela (4-13) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over seven innings to earn the win over the Twins on Saturday.

Senzatela had his longest outing of the season and just his second quality start all year, ending a three-game losing streak in the process. In that span, he allowed 12 runs, including four home runs, over 15 innings. Senzatela wasn't exactly dominant, but he was efficient, needing just 78 pitches (52 strikes) to get through his seven frames. Overall, he's at a 6.41 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 52:34 K:BB through 98.1 innings over 20 appearances (19 starts) this season. He's lined up for a road start in Baltimore for his next outing.