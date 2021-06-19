Senzatela yielded four runs (three earned) on seven hits over six innings in Friday's win over the Brewers. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Senzatela served up a solo shot to Luis Urias in the third inning. He later coughed up three runs in the fifth, including a two-run double by Jackie Bradley. The 6-foot-1 right-hander has given up 13 runs across 18 innings over his last three outings. He's sporting a 4.83 ERA and a 50:17 K:BB through 76.1 frames this season. Senzatela is projected to get a rematch in Milwaukee next week.