Senzatela is a candidate for the final spot in the Rockies' rotation, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Jon Gray, German Marquez, Tyler Anderson and Chad Bettis seem to be favorites for the top four spots in the rotation heading into spring. This leaves Senzatela, Jeff Hoffman and Kyle Freeland for the final spot. Senzatela has great minor-league numbers to his name to go with the fact that he actually won this same competition last spring, but there are a number of reasons to be wary of his as well. The 23-year-old righty faded significantly down the stretch and put up mediocre strikeout numbers at best. His upside is relatively low especially given his struggles at Coors Field, so he's relatively unattractive even if he does crack the Opening Day roster.