Senzatela (1-1) allowed five earned runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out three across five innings to take the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Detroit.

The Tigers jumped on Senzatela early, as he allowed four of his five runs in the first inning. He did manage to settle in from there to give the Rockies some length in his outing, though the game was never particularly competitive. Senzatela has never possessed particularly strong swing-and-miss stuff, though he has a particularly poor five strikeouts across 13.1 innings this season. Even if he is able to limit hard contact, Senzatela's inability to miss bats will likely mean he runs into trouble regularly -- particularly when pitching at home.