The Rockies placed Senzatela on the 10-day disabled list Sunday due to a shoulder injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The shoulder issue a new concern for Senzatela, whose lone other stint on the DL this season came in July, when he battled a blister on his throwing hand. Saunders relays that the Rockies view the injury as a minor one, offering hope that Senzatela may be able to return in close to the minimum 10 days. His absence will create an opening in the rotation Tuesday against the Pirates, with rehabbing starter Chad Bettis (finger) likely representing the top candidate to fill the void.