Senzatela (5-2) picked up the win Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing one run on three hits and two walks across 6.1 innings. He struck out three.

After allowing just one run in a complete game against Oakland in his last start, Senzatela was able to stymie yet another division leader Sunday. Though he fanned just three, the right-hander was able to keep Los Angeles off the board through six innings. He recorded an out to start the seventh, but was pulled after allowing consecutive one-out walks. The 25-year-old was charged with a run when Yency Almonte allowed an RBI single to Edwin Rios. Sentazela will take a solid 3.13 ERA into his start against Arizona on Friday.