Senzatela is being considered for one of the Rockies' final rotation spots, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old spent time as both a starter and as a long reliever for the Rockies. The end product was a serviceable 4.38 ERA, though he held a 3.86 ERA in the last two months of the season and even started Game 1 of the NLDS for Colorado. Senzatela will have to outperform Chad Bettis and Jeff Hoffman to avoid starting the season either in long relief or in the minors again.

