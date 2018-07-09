Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Knocked around for six runs
Senzatela (3-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs in six innings on three walks and five hits while Colorado fell 6-4 to Seattle. He struck out two and allowed a home run.
After giving up three runs in the first inning, Senzatela settled in for most of the outing before giving up a three-run shot off the bat of Ryon Healy. The 23-year-old was stellar in his last outing, firing seven shutout innings in a win against the Giants. Prior to being sent back to Triple-A Albuquerque, Senzatela was working in a relief role in Colorado but should retain a spot in the rotation with Jon Gray now in the minors. Assuming he makes his next start, he'll see the Mariners once again Saturday.
