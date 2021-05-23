Senzatela didn't factor in the decision Saturday against the Diamondbacks after allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk over five innings.
The 26-year-old opened with five scoreless frames Saturday, but he was pulled during the sixth inning after surrendering three hits to begin the frame. Senzatela has a 5.01 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB across 46.2 innings this season.
