Senzatela didn't factor in the decision Saturday against the Diamondbacks after allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk over five innings.

The 26-year-old opened with five scoreless frames Saturday, but he was pulled during the sixth inning after surrendering three hits to begin the frame. Senzatela has a 5.01 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB across 46.2 innings this season.