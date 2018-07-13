Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Lands on DL
Senzatela (finger) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday.
After being scratched from his scheduled start Friday against Seattle, Senzatela will hit the shelf with a blister on his throwing hand. The injury isn't expected to force him to miss more than the minimum, so he should return shortly after the All-Star break.
