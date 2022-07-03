Senzatela was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right shoulder inflammation, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

While an MRI showed no major issues with Senzatela's shoulder, he will still be forced to miss a couple starts at a minimum after exiting Friday's game. Senzatela will be eligible to return for the Rockies' final game before the All-Star break. Ashton Goudeau took Senzatela's place on the roster, but Ryan Feltner is reportedly the "most likely" to start Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.