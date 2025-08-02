Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Lands on IL with finger blister
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies placed Senzatela on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a right middle finger blister.
Senzatela was battered for eight runs in just two-thirds of an inning during Friday's game against the Pirates, and those struggles were likely due to his finger injury. He'll be shut down from throwing and will undergo further testing to map out a rehab program and timeline for his return. Ryan Rolison was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Crushed by Bucs•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Roughed up early in loss•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Goes seven innings in win•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Loses again•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Falls short of quality start•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Takes 11th loss•