The Rockies placed Senzatela on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a right middle finger blister.

Senzatela was battered for eight runs in just two-thirds of an inning during Friday's game against the Pirates, and those struggles were likely due to his finger injury. He'll be shut down from throwing and will undergo further testing to map out a rehab program and timeline for his return. Ryan Rolison was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.