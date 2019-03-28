Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Lands on IL
Senzatela (foot) was placed on the 10-day IL.
He threw a bullpen session over the weekend, but will likely need a couple more weeks to build back up to the point that he can join the big-league rotation.
