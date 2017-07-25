Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Lasts only four innings in Monday's loss
Senzatela (10-4) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five across four innings en route to the loss Monday against the Cardinals.
After a stellar start to the season, the rookie right-hander has fallen off the map. Although he collected three wins during June and July, Senzatela holds a 7.18 ERA and a 2.6 HR/9 in 31.1 innings pitched in that time. His season ERA is not up to 4.84, and he seems like a logical candidate to either move to the bullpen or be demoted when the injured members of the Rockies' rotation get back to full health. If he is awarded another start, it would likely come Sunday in Washington.
