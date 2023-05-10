Senzatela left Wednesday's start against the Pirates with right forearm tightness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. He allows three runs in 2 2/3 innings before departing.

Senzatela's final offering was a pitch to Andrew McCutchen that McCutchen hit out of the park. The right-hander will be considered day-to-day for now, but there's a strong chance that he'll need at least a minimum stint on the 15-day injured list.