The Rockies reinstated Senzatela (back) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Marlins.

Even though Senzatela was roughed up for four earned runs on eight hits and a walk over four innings in his rehab start Friday with Triple-A Albuquerque, the Rockies felt comfortable enough with how the right-hander checked out of the outing physically to bring him back from the IL. Since he built up to 77 pitches in the rehab start, Senzatela shouldn't face any major restrictions from a workload standpoint as he slots back into the Colorado rotation for the first time since May 16.