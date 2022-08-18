Senzatela was removed in the second inning of his start Thursday against the Cardinals due to an apparent left knee injury, John Denton of MLB.com reports. He was charged with five earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out two in 1.2 innings before departing.

Senzatela suffered the injury when he attempted to make a play on Brendan Donovan's slow dribbler down the first-base line, which ultimately went for a run-scoring infield single. He looked to be in significant pain and required assistance off the field, suggesting a trip to the injured list could be in the forecast. The Rockies are likely to provide an updated diagnosis on Senzatela's injury and a potential timeline for his return later Thursday or Friday.