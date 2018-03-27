Senzatela will likely open the season in the Rockies' bullpen, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

With Zac Rosscup (finger) expected to open the season on the disabled list, Senzatela appears to be in line to secure the team's final bullpen spot. The 23-year-old, who failed to lock down a rotation spot despite a strong showing in camp (1.62 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 16.2 innings), will likely serve as a long reliever. He could ultimately be sent back to the minors if the Rockies want to keep him stretched out.