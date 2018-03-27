Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Likely secures bullpen spot
Senzatela will likely open the season in the Rockies' bullpen, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
With Zac Rosscup (finger) expected to open the season on the disabled list, Senzatela appears to be in line to secure the team's final bullpen spot. The 23-year-old, who failed to lock down a rotation spot despite a strong showing in camp (1.62 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 16.2 innings), will likely serve as a long reliever. He could ultimately be sent back to the minors if the Rockies want to keep him stretched out.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Odd man out for rotation spot•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Gunning for final rotation spot•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Struggles continue in September•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Moving to bullpen•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Fails to complete four innings in fifth loss•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Denied 11th win by blown save•
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...