Senzatela lasted 4.2 innings and took the loss Tuesday against the Giants after giving up seven runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three.

Aside from ceding an Evan Longoria solo shot, Senzatela mostly skirted damage through the first three frames before things unraveled in the top of the fourth. After retiring the first two batters, Senzatela allowed the next six hitters to reach base, serving up home runs to Mac Williamson and Kevin Pillar along the way. The outing ballooned Senzatela's ERA to 5.67, but it doesn't necessarily put his rotation spot in peril with most of the Rockies pitching staff struggling to find success. The rotation carries a collective 5.71 ERA into Wednesday's action.