Senzatela (2-3) allowed six runs on 13 hits and struck out three in a loss to the Marlins in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Senzatela missed two weeks with a back injury, and his return didn't go very well. Seven of the Marlins' nine starting hitters logged multiple hits in the contest, which saw the visitors log 21 hits overall. The right-hander has given up five or more runs in three of his eight appearances this year. He now has a 5.40 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB through 35 innings. Senzatela will look to limit the baserunners on the road in San Francisco in his projected start next week.