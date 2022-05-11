Senzatela (2-2) was handed the loss during Tuesday's 9-2 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout in 3.2 innings.

Senzatela loaded the bases with none out in the second inning before letting all three runners score, then surrendered four straight hits in the fourth to push two more runs across the plate. The 27-year-old has now gone fewer than five innings in his last two turns while recording only one strikeout in each of his last three. He'll most likely take the mound again for a rematch with San Francisco early next week.