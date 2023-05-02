Senzatela (knee) will return from the 15-day injured list and start Friday against the Mets, Suzie Hunter of TheDNVR.com reports.

After tearing his left ACL last August, Senzatela will make his season debut Friday and rejoin a Colorado rotation that is currently starving for depth. The 28-year-old righty didn't perform well in his two rehab starts, allowing seven earned runs on 13 hits across 6.1 innings, and considering his subpar history in the majors, it will be hard for fantasy managers to trust Senzatela in 2023.