Senzatela (1-5) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three across four innings in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Senzatela let the first two batters reach base and surrendered a run in the first inning. In the fourth frame, he allowed the bases loaded with only one out. He got out of it with just a single run crossing the plate. The 26-year-old has a mediocre 4.97 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP in 50.2 innings. He is not a strikeout threat, with just a 5.5 K/9.