Senzatela (hamstring) is slated to pitch in a "B" game Tuesday at the Rockies' spring training complex, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Though the Rockies aren't yet integrating Senzatela back into their Cactus League pitching schedule, his ability to face hitters in a more controlled setting is an indication that he's made a full recovery from his strained right hamstring. If all goes well in Tuesday's outing, Senzatela could make his spring debut early next week.