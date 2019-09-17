Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Moves to 10-10
Senzatela (10-10) picked up the win against the Mets on Monday, giving up four earned runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out four and walking one in the Rockies' 9-4 victory.
The right-hander served up a pair of long balls to Brandon Ninmmo and Amed Rosario but he wound up missing a quality start by just one earned run and picking up his 10th win of the season to even up his record. He's gone six innings and bagged the win in each of his last two starts, but it's still been a struggle on the whole in 2019 for Senzatela, who is sporting a 6.83 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and an unimpressive 66:52 K:BB across 114.2 innings.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Posts quality start in win•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Struggles in loss•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Will get another start•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Yanked in second inning•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Recalled for Sunday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...