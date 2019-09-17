Senzatela (10-10) picked up the win against the Mets on Monday, giving up four earned runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out four and walking one in the Rockies' 9-4 victory.

The right-hander served up a pair of long balls to Brandon Ninmmo and Amed Rosario but he wound up missing a quality start by just one earned run and picking up his 10th win of the season to even up his record. He's gone six innings and bagged the win in each of his last two starts, but it's still been a struggle on the whole in 2019 for Senzatela, who is sporting a 6.83 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and an unimpressive 66:52 K:BB across 114.2 innings.