Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Moves to 3-2
Senzatela (3-2) picked up the win against the Padres on Sunday, giving up three earned runs on four hits over 6.2 innings, striking out seven and walking two as the Rockies won 10-7.
Senzatela was shelled for seven earned in 4.2 innings by the Giants in his last start, but he was able to bounce back with a quality start in this contest to pick up his third win of the season. His numbers through 33.2 innings are unspectacular, as he's sporting a 5.35 ERA, a 1.40 WHIP and a 23:11 K:BB.
