Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Moves to 4-4
Senzatela (4-4) yielded one run on three walks and four hits across six innings Sunday, striking out four and earning the win over Toronto.
Senzatela had taken a loss in two of his last three outings, last earning a win on May 12. He allowed a run in the first inning but settled in to keep Toronto quiet for the rest of the afternoon. He lowered his ERA to 5.33 in 54 innings, though it's a bit misleading; Senzatela allowed seven or more runs in two starts this year but has registered a 3.33 ERA in his other eight starts after Sunday's outing. He'll look to get over .500 against the Mets in New York on Saturday.
