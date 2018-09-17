Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Moves to 5-6
Senzatela (5-6) picked up the win against the Giants on Sunday, giving up one earned run on five hits over five innings, striking out five and walking two in Colorado's 3-2 victory.
Senzatela had taken losses in three of his last four starts coming into this contest but he was able to get back in the win column with this solid effort against San Francisco. He's thrown 78.2 innings for Colorado this season, posting an unremarkable 4.81 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP to go along with 61 strikeouts over that time.
