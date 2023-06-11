The Rockies transferred Senzatela (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Senzatela has been on the 15-day IL since May after he suffered a UCL sprain in his right elbow, and his move to the 60-day IL allows the Rockies to open a spot on their 40-man roster. Infielder Coco Montes was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move. Senzatela will be sidelined at least through the All-Star break.