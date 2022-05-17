The Rockies placed Senzatela (back) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
Manager Bud Black said after Senzatela suffered a lower-back strain in his start during Monday's 7-6 loss to San Francisco that a move to the IL was a likely outcome for the right-hander, so the transaction doesn't come as a surprise. In the short term, the Rockies have called up Justin Lawrence from Triple-A Albuquerque to provide an extra arm out of the bullpen, but Colorado will likely turn to Ty Blach or Ryan Feltner to take Senzatela's spot in the rotation when a fifth starter is next required.