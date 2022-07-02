Senzatela (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Saturday that came back clean, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Senzatela was removed from Friday's game against the Diamondbacks due to right shoulder inflammation and tightness, but his injury doesn't appear to be a significant concern. Whether he misses additional time remains to be seen, but the right-hander tested his arm ahead of Saturday's game against Arizona.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Start cut short Friday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Picks up third win•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Strikes out four in quality start•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Bounces back with strong outing•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Lit up in return•