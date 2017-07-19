Senzatela (10-3) gave up four runs -- three earned -- on four hits and three walks while striking out just two in Tuesday's home win over San Diego.

This certainly wasn't the worst Coors Field start, but it also wasn't a terribly promising one despite the positive outcome. Senzatela lost his rotation spot in June after an eight-start stretch in which he was tagged for 33 runs in 44.1 innings; he was ultimately demoted, but he's returned after making only one abbreviated appearance in the minors. His home park makes Senzatela a tough roll, but in all truth, he hasn't been that great on the road either.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast