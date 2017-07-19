Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Navigates past Padres for ugly win
Senzatela (10-3) gave up four runs -- three earned -- on four hits and three walks while striking out just two in Tuesday's home win over San Diego.
This certainly wasn't the worst Coors Field start, but it also wasn't a terribly promising one despite the positive outcome. Senzatela lost his rotation spot in June after an eight-start stretch in which he was tagged for 33 runs in 44.1 innings; he was ultimately demoted, but he's returned after making only one abbreviated appearance in the minors. His home park makes Senzatela a tough roll, but in all truth, he hasn't been that great on the road either.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Officially brought up to start Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Expected to join rotation Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Likely to rejoin big-league rotation•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Optioned to Triple-A on Saturday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Moves to bullpen to manage workload•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: ERA climbs to 4.79 after loss•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....