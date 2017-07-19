Senzatela (10-3) gave up four runs -- three earned -- on four hits and three walks while striking out just two in Tuesday's home win over San Diego.

This certainly wasn't the worst Coors Field start, but it also wasn't a terribly promising one despite the positive outcome. Senzatela lost his rotation spot in June after an eight-start stretch in which he was tagged for 33 runs in 44.1 innings; he was ultimately demoted, but he's returned after making only one abbreviated appearance in the minors. His home park makes Senzatela a tough roll, but in all truth, he hasn't been that great on the road either.