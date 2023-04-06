Rockies manager Bud Black said Thursday that Senzatela (knee) is close to pitching in an extended spring training game, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Senzatela has already made it through several bullpen sessions without issue and looks to be on track to join the Colorado rotation sometime in early May. He required surgery last August to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Moved to 15-day IL•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Faces hitters Saturday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Set for live BP on Saturday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Throws bullpen session•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Targeting return in May•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Surgery scheduled•